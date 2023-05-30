Chicago's Mayor Issues Statement After Violent Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called the city's Memorial Day weekend violence "intolerable" Tuesday, after the long holiday saw more than 60 people shot, 11 of them fatally.

In a statement, Johnson said the shootings and violence "produced pain and trauma that devastated communities across Chicago."

"And my heart breaks for everyone affected," his statement read. "That's why as mayor, I am committed to leveraging every single resource at our disposal to protect every single life in our city."

Johnson thanked first responders and city workers who "tirelessly dedicated themselves to keeping Chicago safe," but acknowledged "we have much more work to do."

"As a result of their efforts, thousands of Chicagoans and visitors enjoyed themselves safely at beaches, festivals, and neighborhood events across the city," he said. "Tragically, however, too many others were unable to. But I know none of us will rest until every Chicagoan can safely enjoy all the beauty our city has to offer.”

Chicago in 2022 saw a violent start to the summer, with nine people fatally shot and more than 50 people injured by gunfire over Memorial Day weekend. This year, those numbers were higher.

Data from Chicago police showed that from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, 11 people were killed and at least 53 others, including two 2-year-olds, were wounded in shootings across the city.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, it was the deadliest Memorial Day weekend in Chicago in eight years.

“It’s been a uptick, a trend, and I’ve been telling them and letting the know. Lock the gun down!" Community activist Andrew Holmes said. "You just cannot let your boyfriend, your family members keep coming inside your house with a weapon of mass destruction and your baby gets a hold to it.”

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, The Illinois Department of Human Services and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the state had planned to send a Citywide Crisis Prevention and Response Unit to Chicago for Memorial Day weekend in an effort to help keep residents safe.

Additionally Johnson, Interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller and other city officials on Thursday unveiled a safety plan that included increased police presence, bag checks at beaches, canceling days off for officers and more.

Read Johnson's full statement below:

