Chicago's Lunar New Year celebrations include concerts, a parade and more. Here's the full list

As the Lunar New Year begins on Saturday, celebrations will ramp up across Chicago, with much of the festivities centered on Chinatown.

Here’s a guide on what the Lunar New Year is, its significance, how you can participate in Chicago and how to respectfully celebrate if you are not of Chinese decent.

What is Lunar New Year and why is it important?

Lunar New Year is the celebration of the arrival of spring and the start of a new year on the lunisolar calendar --- a calendar combining the lunar and solar calendars to tell the position of the sun in the Earth’s sky.

The holiday is especially significant in China, hence the importance of the celebrations in Chinatown, and is most known for reuniting people --- usually immediate and extended family members.

Though the holiday falls on Feb. 10, the celebrations will continue for 15 days. On the 15th day, the holiday will conclude with the Lantern Festival, a night during which people light lanterns and feast on tangyuan - sweet rice balls.

What is the zodiac in 2024?

Each Lunar New Year, there is a new zodiac sign presented. If you're wondering, 2024 is the year of the dragon. The signature color of the year of the dragon is gold, which signifies success, wealth and honor.

What can I do to celebrate?

While plenty of events are scheduled throughout the weekend, you can also take classes to ring in the Lunar New Year.

There are classes offered on everything from dumpling-making to Taichi, kite-making and paper cutting.

Taichi, one of China’s oldest martial arts practices, has a number of health benefits and is a great way to relax. A 30-minute demo class costs $200.

Traditional Chinese-style kite-making classes begin at $12 per person. Each class has a 20-person minimum due to the cost of supplies.

Paper cutting, the ancient art of creating intricate paper designs for decoration, classes begin at $10 per person. The class also has a 20-person minimum due to the cost of class supplies.

Rather attend a celebration? Here’s a schedule of events to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Friday, Feb. 9

At 6:30 p.m., the Heritage Museum of Asian Art, 3500 S. Morgan St., will showcase an exhibition that explores the representation of the dragon over the past few centuries. There will be a display of a LEGO dragon covering a Qing Dynasty imperial throne and an imperial robe juxtaposed with a 20th-century dragon belt buckle.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Navy Pier will be hosting Global Connections: Lunar New Year in the AON Grand Ballroom, located at 600 E. Grand Ave. The ballroom will be transformed into a free family-friendly interactive space from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be dancing, music and local Asian American and Pacific Islander vendors will be present at the event.

Sunday, Feb. 11

The Chicago Cultural Center, located at 78 E. Washington St., will host a Lunar New Year Concert with Mongolian folk-fusion and violin performances. The musicians will perform at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

There will be an Asian Pop-Up Cinema free screening of “100 Yards,” a martial arts film, at the Chicago Cultural Center at 2 p.m. Reservations must begin ahead of time.

Sunday, Feb. 18

The popular Lunar New Year parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue. It will travel north on Wentworth towards the viewing stand at Cermak and Wentworth. Spectators will be able to see traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, floats and marching bands.

I’m not of Chinese descent, how can I celebrate?

Everyone can celebrate the Lunar New Year - regardless of their nationality or culture. Chinese communities strongly encourage engagement from anyone who wants to attend events.

Here are some suggestions if you're planning to participate: