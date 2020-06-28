Chicago's LGBTQ+ Community Marches in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

With the cancellation of this year's Pride Parade in Chicago, members of the city's LGBTQ+ community stepped up and led a march throughout the city's North Side Sunday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The "Pride Without Prejudice: Reclaiming Pride" march kicked off with a rally at around noon at the Belmont CTA station in the Lake View neighborhood.

Organizers described the event as community driven with a focus on Black and brown LGBTQ+ voices.

"We will unapologetically highlight issues of racism, police violence, and the obscene amount of money spent on a militarized police, and a military which polices the world," organizers said on the event's Facebook page. "In so doing, we will be honoring the rich, but largely forgotten history of the Stonewall Rebellion and the movement that followed it."

Similar to a march held in mid-June in the city's Boystown neighborhood, those involved called for an end to racial injustice and condemned police brutality that led to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

"This event is a serious demand for change, and a commemoration of those who fought before us, not a party," organizers added on the Facebook post.