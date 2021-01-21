Chicago's LEGOLAND Discovery Center Reopens Friday

Chicago's LEGOLAND Discovery Center announced its reopening Friday as the city enters Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations.

The city attraction has introduced enhanced cleaning and safety measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a release.

LEGOLAND workers will sanitize high-frequency touchpoints, play areas and LEGO bricks prior to each playtime throughout the day, the attraction said. All guests ages two and older are required to wear a face covering while inside and reserve playtime online for a maximum of two hours, the website read.

Based on statewide coronavirus guidance, the following LEGOLAND areas will remain closed:

Master Builder Academy

Pirate Adventure Play Center

Character Meet and Greet

Photo stations

Both MINILAND and LEGO 4D Cinema remain open with either adjusted safety measures or limited capacity, according to the LEGOLAND website.

To purchase tickets for Chicago's LEGOLAND and playtime reservations, click here.

The Field Museum in Chicago announced its plans to reopen Thursday and Friday after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus. The general public will be able to visit the museum on Saturday.

On Jan. 25 and Jan. 28, the museum will offer free general admission to Illinois residents, according to a release.

“We’re thrilled to welcome visitors back to the Field Museum so they can have fun and learn about the world around us while remaining safe,” Ray DeThorne, the museum’s chief marketing officer, said. “People haven’t been able to get out and travel lately, but when you come to the museum, you can explore ancient Egypt, watch a traditional Chinese shadow puppet show, stand beneath the world’s largest dinosaur, and come face to face with the world’s best-preserved T. rex."

Due to COVID-19 mitigations, the museum will maintain the same precautions as summer and fall, which include a mask requirement, social distancing and reduced capacity.

After Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Chicago could move to Tier 2 coronavirus mitigations, some area museums released reopening dates this week.

In Tier 2 restrictions, museums are able to open to the public with limited capacity, social distancing and mask requirements, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium also announced plans to open next week amid Tier 2 coronavirus mitigations, officials announced Tuesday.

After Chicago moved into Tier 2 mitigations Monday, the Shedd said the facility is prepared to "safely reopen" to members Jan. 27.

For three days following the opening, members will have exclusive access to the Shedd before the aquarium opens to the general public on Jan. 30, according to a release.

Tickets will go on sale to members Thursday at noon, the Shedd said. The general public can purchase tickets beginning Saturday at noon.

"Shedd will continue the same stringent health and safety protocols put in place over the summer that allowed guests to enjoy a safe and fun experience coming eye-to-eye with aquatic life," the aquarium said.