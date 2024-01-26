Chicago's largest indoor pickleball facility now officially open

The weather may be keeping many from their favorite outdoor activities, but Chicagoans now have a new option to take part in one of the country's fastest growing sports.

Social Pickleball Fun, or SPF, is now officially open in Lincoln Park as Chicago's largest indoor pickleball facility.

Located at 2121 N. Clybourn Ave., the 42,000 square-foot space offers eight indoor pickleball courts equipped with instant replay technology, a coffee bar, a grab-and-go food bar, locker rooms, saunas and showers.

The opening offers some wintertime good news for pickleball players, a sport that has seen over 36 million Americans play at least once a year.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

SPF also offers lessons and open play for players of all ages and skill levels. Group classes are offered at $25 per person for an hour session, two-hour open play is offered for $16 per person with up to 6 players per court and coaches for hour-long sessions cost between $80-$100.

For those looking for on-site competition, there are leagues for beginning, intermediate and advanced players. Leagues meet once a week and run for $150 for seven weeks of competition play.

SPF also offers ping pong, shuffleboard and arcade games for players to use while waiting for their court to open.

Memberships are also offered for $59 per month. Members will receive early access to court reservations, early sign-up opportunities for all programs, free paddle and ball rental, a 10% discount on food and drinks, retail items and on open play sessions. They will also get access to members-only events, mini-leagues, tournaments, happy hours and are able to invite three guests when they reserve a court.

For more information on reserving a court or playing pickleball at SPF, click here.