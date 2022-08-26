Chicago's Jeffery Pub Increases Age Limit After 3 Killed in Hit-and-Run Nearby

The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago's South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month.

The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of Aug. 14 outside the establishment when a driver struck the men, according to authorities. Tavis Dunbar, 34, the alleged driver, was charged Tuesday with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

In a Facebook post, the bar announced all patrons must be 30 years old and above, and anyone seeking entry will have their IDs scanned. Paper IDs and identification presented on cell phones won't be accepted, the post noted. Furthermore, the bar will be reducing the amount of hip hop music played.

Three days following the hit-and-run, Jeffery Pub staff posted a message to the community, expressing sadness and recognizing staff who stepped into action immediately.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives resulting from this senseless and hateful act," the post read. "Our hearts go out to the families of those innocent people and to those who were injured and emotionally impacted. Our priority now is to come together as a community as we try to heal from this horrible tragedy.”

The bar was closed the weekend following the tragedy, but has since reopened.

Jeffery Pub has committed to work with the Chicago Police Department to "implement all necessary safety measures."