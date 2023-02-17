If you haven't gotten the chance to visit Chicago's Immersive Vincent Van Gogh experience just yet, you've only got a few more days: After a two year run, and extended closing dates, the exhibit will officially close on Feb. 26, organizers say.

According to organizers, Chicago in Feb. 2021 was the first city to debut the exhibit. Since then, "Immersive Van Gogh has launched an immersive art craze," a press release says, "traveling to over 20 different U.S. cities and selling over 6 million tickets, making it one of the most popular entertainment attractions in the country."

“We are endlessly thankful and appreciative to Chicago audiences for telling everyone they know about Immersive Van Gogh,” said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Van Gogh and co-founder of Lighthouse Immersive, in the release. “We initially planned a somewhat modest three-month run, but Chicago just could not get enough Van Gogh.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The sensory art exhibition at Lighthouse ArtSpace, located at located at 108 W. Germania Pl. in the city's Old Town neighborhood, takes a look into the works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.

“Both connoisseurs and new admirers of Van Gogh’s work are guaranteed a breathtaking perspective on the influential artist’s oeuvre," Ross told NBC 5 last year. "Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, animation and some of the finest works of art ever created, 'Immersive Van Gogh' is a uniquely mesmerizing experience that seemingly transports the viewer into the artist’s mind to see these timeless works as never before."

The exhibit includes illuminating projectors and Van Gogh's "head-to-toe brushstrokes" with animated details from his renowned works of art including "Self Portrait with Felt Hat" and "Starry Night."

While tickets through the closing date of Feb. 26 are still available, some dates are selling fast, the website shows.