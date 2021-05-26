Chicago's Iconic Rainbow Cone Takes to the Streets This Summer With Ice Cream Trucks

The city's iconic Rainbow Cone ice cream shop is taking to the streets this summer with trucks already traveling across the Chicago area.

Four Rainbow Cones on wheels, each truck named after one of the colorful ice cream layers, can be found at various locations around the city and suburbs.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For the remainder of the week, two trucks will be in Mount Prospect and Bolingbrook from 4 to 10 p.m. To track the trucks, click here.

For events of 100 or more people, Rainbow Cone said the shop will offer the trucks for rental opportunities. The ice cream is also available for events through delivery nationwide with Goldbelly.

The original ice cream shop, located in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, has been serving treats such as the 5-flavor combination "Rainbow Cone," sundaes and milkshakes for over 95 years.

Rainbow Cone opened another location in Lombard earlier this month, with a grand opening bringing ice cream fans to line the block. The shop announced an additional location will open in suburban Darien.

Although the Lombard location is the store's second brick and mortar shop, Rainbow Cone also has a seasonal kiosk at Chicago's Navy Pier. The ice cream store also adds four new ice cream trucks across the city, the business announced in April.

“As we work to expand our locations and showcase our new adventures, we are excited to share our love for Rainbow Cone with even more communities, “ Lynn Sapp, co-owner of the ice cream shop, said at the time. “Rainbow Cone is not just about the cone, it’s about creating family memories that last a lifetime.”

According to a news release, the Lombard location,498 E. Roosevelt Rd., allows for 50 guests indoors and include a patio area. The suburban store also has a drive-thru option will all items available for purchase.

Along with the popular "Rainbow Cone," a number of other ice cream flavors are offered including Black Walnut, Butter Pecan, New York Vanilla, Cookie Dough, Cookies and Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Bubble Gum and Mint Flake.

Available only at the Lombard shop, customers can purchase mini donuts and Rainbow Mixers, where guests can blend mix-ins with the store's signature soft serve.