Chicago's beloved Palace Grill will "remain closed until further notice" after a fire caused extensive interior damage last week.

"We are heartbroken and devastated to announce the fire last night caused extensive damage and we will remain closed until further notice," the Palace Grill posted to Facebook. "Special thanks to the Chicago Fire Department for saving the restaurant / getting the fire out quickly and to the Chicago Police Department for keeping us safe throughout the night."

The restaurant near the United Center has been a fixture for first responders, politicians and Blackhawks players, and it even welcomed celebrities, like Vice President Al Gore and Russian Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin throughout its many years in business.

“It’s the backbone of Chicago that comes here,” said Katrina Vlasich, a Palace Grill regular and Blackhawks season ticket holder who created a fundraiser to help the restaurant recover. “They know there is good food and a smile waiting to greet them there.”

Owner George Lemperis vowed last week that the restaurant would survive and reopen after the fire that caused extensive damage to the kitchen around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The fundraiser was started Tuesday with a goal of raising $15,000. Vlasich said many Blackhawks fans and others associated with the team banded together to support the beloved diner.

“It’s time to pull together and rally around the Palace Grill, George, and the staff, as Blackhawks fans and a city,” Vlasich wrote. “Let’s help George rebuild an iconic diner where so many memories have been made, so it can help build more.”

The restaurant opened in 1938 as De Mar’s Grill and has been in the Lemperis family since 1955. George and his father, Peter, who died in 1992, took over in 1979.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday, but Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said it was determined to be accidental.