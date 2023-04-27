Chicago's Iconic Cherry Blossom Trees Won't Bloom as Expected in 2023. Here's Why

Officials at Chicago’s Jackson Park shared some bad news on Thursday, as the park’s iconic cherry blossom trees won’t hit their full bloom this year.

Those officials, in a press release, blamed the city’s erratic fluctuations in weather and temperature, leaving many of the trees without the buds needed to bloom.

“Some sporadically opened fully during the 80-degree days in early April, but sadly those have been subject to the strong winds and rainy weather that followed, and the petals have since fallen off,” officials said.

Other trees went from a budding phase to leafing-out without blossoming, according to officials.

Despite the setbacks with the cherry blossoms, officials are still encouraging visitors to the park to enjoy other spring blooms, along with the historic Wooded Island and Japanese Garden that date back to the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, which took place along the lakeshore in the area.

More information can be found on the park’s website.