One of Chicago's favorite beach bars has a new name and "reimagined" look heading into the 2024 summer season.

Castaways Beach Club, formerly known as Castaways Bar & Grill, will open for the season Memorial Day weekend with an "elevated look" set to create the atmosphere for an "modern beach club," an announcement from the bar owners, Stefani Restaurant Group said.

According to the announcement, the iconic boat-shaped restuarant will offer an enhanced dining menu along with a revamped layout with new dining decks, bar areas, patio space and multiple cabanas for rent and private events. While the "North End Club" will be reserved for those 21 and older, the restaurant portion of Castaway's will remain family friendly the announcement added.

“The lakefront is Chicago’s front yard and Castaways has long been part of that - we are thrilled to deliver a new and refreshed experience this summer,” owner Anthony Stefani said in the announcement. “We can confidently share that Castaways Beach Club will bring an unparalleled summertime experience to our city and we cannot wait to welcome everyone aboard!”

Castaways Beach Club is located at North Avenue Beach, at 1603 N. Lakeshore Dr.