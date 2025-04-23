Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral holds Mass to honor Pope Francis

As thousands of mourners pour into St. Peter's Basilica to say their final goodbyes to Pope Francis, a memorial Mass expected to draw a large crowd will take place Wednesday morning at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral.

The Mass, led by Chicago Archbishop Cardinal Blase Cupich, will begin at 10 a.m. at 735 N. State Ave. The Mass will be streamed live in the video player above once it begins.

The Mass comes ahead of Francis funeral, which will be held at 10 a.m. local time Saturday (3 a.m. CT), the Vatican said. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will preside over the funeral liturgy.

Tuesday, Francis was lying in state state in the Santa Marta Domus in a private viewing for Vatican residents and the papal household. His body was transferred to St. Peter's Basilica Wednesday morning, where he will lie in state for public viewing for three days. His coffin will be closed at 8 p.m. local time Friday, or 1 p.m. CT.

While estimates vary for how many people are expected to visit, over 2 million mourners lined up to view Pope John Paul II's body in 2005, according to the Italian Civil Protection agency.

As of Wednesday, long lines of worshippers -- tens of thousands -- had already formed, and Vatican authorities temporarily stopped members of the public from entering St. Peter's Square over fears about overcrowding.

In approximately two weeks, there will be a conclave, when cardinal electors go into the Sistine Chapel and spend days voting on who will be the next pope.

Francis, 88, died Monday morning, hours after his final public appearance on Easter Sunday. Francis' death certificate, released by the Vatican, showed the revered pope died from a stroke that prompted irreversible heart failure.

Francis showed the first signs of illness at around 5:30 a.m. on Easter Monday and fell into a coma an hour later, “after making a gesture of farewell with his hand” to his personal health care assistant, Massimiliano Strappetti, according to Vatican News.