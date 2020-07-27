the berghoff restaurant

Chicago's Historic Berghoff Restaurant Temporarily Closing

Both the Adams Street Brewery and Berghoff Restaurant will be temporarily closed staring Tuesday

Chicago's Berghoff Restaurant will temporarily close Tuesday until further notice, according to a social media post.

While the Adams Street Brewery will also be affected by the closure, the Berghoff Cafe at O'Hare International Airport will remain open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Dear Friends, We reopened from the closure required by The Governor's March Executive Order on June 30th. However, we...

Posted by The Berghoff Restaurant on Monday, July 27, 2020

In a post on the Berghoff Restaurant's Facebook page, the restaurant emphasized no one has tested positive for COVID-19, and that no coronavirus-related policies or procedures have been violated.

"This is strictly a business decision made by the family that did not come without a period of deep contemplation," the post continued.

The restaurant reopened on June 30 after the initial closure prompted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order.

