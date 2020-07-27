Chicago's Historic Berghoff Restaurant Temporarily Closing

Chicago's Berghoff Restaurant will temporarily close Tuesday until further notice, according to a social media post.
While the Adams Street Brewery will also be affected by the closure, the Berghoff Cafe at O'Hare International Airport will remain open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
In a post on the Berghoff Restaurant's Facebook page, the restaurant emphasized no one has tested positive for COVID-19, and that no coronavirus-related policies or procedures have been violated.
"This is strictly a business decision made by the family that did not come without a period of deep contemplation," the post continued.
The restaurant reopened on June 30 after the initial closure prompted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order.