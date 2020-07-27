Chicago's Historic Berghoff Restaurant Temporarily Closing

Chicago's Berghoff Restaurant will temporarily close Tuesday until further notice, according to a social media post.

While the Adams Street Brewery will also be affected by the closure, the Berghoff Cafe at O'Hare International Airport will remain open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Dear Friends, We reopened from the closure required by The Governor's March Executive Order on June 30th. However, we... Posted by The Berghoff Restaurant on Monday, July 27, 2020

In a post on the Berghoff Restaurant's Facebook page, the restaurant emphasized no one has tested positive for COVID-19, and that no coronavirus-related policies or procedures have been violated.

"This is strictly a business decision made by the family that did not come without a period of deep contemplation," the post continued.

The restaurant reopened on June 30 after the initial closure prompted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order.