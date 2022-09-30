Chicago's Halloweek to Return With Parades, Activities and Safety Guidelines

Halloween preparations are already underway, with Chicago releasing a schedule packed with ways the community can safely celebrate the holiday.

The city's third annual Halloweek will run from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31, according to a release from city officials. Officials shared a series of holiday programs, as well as COVID-19 precautionary guidelines that will take place.

The city's guidance are as follows:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination, including all primary series doses and boosters for your age group

Do not hand out candy or participate in Halloween events if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 or feel sick, even if you have been fully vaccinated

Wash hands or use hand sanitizer before and after trick-or-treating and use hand sanitizer

Eat candy at home, or after washing or sanitizing your hands

Masks are recommended when trick-or-treating in indoor public settings, particularly if you are at risk of getting very sick — a costume mask is not a substitute for a high-quality mask or respirator

Outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities

"After two successful years, the city of Chicago is ready to celebrate Halloween through 'Halloweek' once again," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "This week-long celebration, hosted across all parts of our city, will give children, their families and residents of all ages fun and safe activities to participate in."

Here are some events happening in the city for Halloweek:

Oct 22: Upside Down Parade from noon to 3 p.m. in Washington Park

Oct. 24-28: 10 pop-up "Halloween on the Block" events on residential streets from Chicago Park District

Oct. 29: Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade from 6 to 8 p.m. on State Street

Oct. 22-31: Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library will host virtual and in-person programming

Oct. 22-31: Sweets and treats will be stuffed into 10,000 Halloween bags and distributed from Bloomer Chocolate Company

Additional Halloweek details will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more, click here.