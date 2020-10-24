Chicago's Former Top Cop Eddie Johnson Involved in Domestic Incident: Sources

Police were called to a domestic incident involving former Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson Friday night at his home in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood, sources told NBC 5.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, a "verbal altercation ensued," and Johnson allegedly shoved his wife.

The Chicago Police Department only confirmed that the alleged victim refused treatment, and no one was arrested at the time.

Last week, a Chicago police officer who worked on Johnson's security detail filed a lawsuit, claiming the former superintendent sexually assaulted and harassed her for years as he served in his leadership role.

A Chicago officer who worked on former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson’s security detail and was with the disgraced top cop the night he was found slumped over the wheel of his car has filed a lawsuit claiming Johnson sexually assaulted and harassed her for years as he served in his leadership role.

An inspector general's report in July concluded Johnson drove a city vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and lied about the incident that led to his firing in Dec. 2019.

Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his police car two months earlier after consuming “several large servings of rum” at a downtown restaurant with a member of his security detail, according to the Chicago Office of the Inspector General.

According to the report, Johnson made false statements to the public and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, saying he had been out to dinner with friends and that he had ordered an internal investigation of the incident. Johnson initially blamed the incident on his failure to take his blood pressure medication and didn't mention alcohol.

Johnson, who was named superintendent in 2016, was fired by Lightfoot for “ethical lapses," just weeks before he was set to retire. He later admitted a “lapse of judgement,” but said he would let his reputation for integrity earned during more than 30 years as a police officer speak for itself.

Last week, Chicago's Office of Inspector General released a separate report, outlining an alleged cover-up of the drunk driving incident by seven members of the CPD. All seven individuals were suspended.