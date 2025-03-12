Flyover, an immersive experience at Navy Pier that's been dubbed one of Chicago's "hottest" new attractions, will celebrate its one-year anniversary in the city by giving away hundreds of free tickets this week, according to a press release.

The immersive flight ride first opened at Navy Pier in March of 2024 as a "multi-sensory experience." Since its opening, hundreds of thousands have taken part in the experience, which offers sky-high perspectives of iconic Chicago landmarks.

"From climbing skyscrapers 13,000 ft. high to diving straight down buildings, skimming sidewalks, swooping into iconic landmarks like the Chicago Theatre, to floating though fireworks and more, this experience will be the first of its kind to hit Chicago," a previous release about the experience said.

Flyover's "signature Chicago journey" is shown on a 65-foot spherical screen, with seats that can swoop, dip and turn, giving guests the chance to "hang suspended" and experience the "feeling of flight," the release added.

The ride also features drone technologies, impressive aerial shots and first-person narratives, the release added.

Since its debut, the attraction has had a "significant" impact on the city, generating over $4 million in state and local tax revenue. The Chicago location is the fourth such Flyover location in the world, following attractions in Las Vegas, Reykjavik, Iceland, and Vancouver, Canada.

The ride's owner, Pursuit, invested $40 million to bring the attraction to Chicago, the release said.

How to get free tickets to Flyover Chicago

Tickets for the attraction typically start at $24, However, Friday, March 14, Flyover will give away 365 free tickets to guests visiting the attraction, redeemable until May 26, officials said. The ticket giveaway comes after a celebration ceremony Thursday, officiated by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

More information about Flyover can be found here.