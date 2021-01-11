Chicago's Field Museum Offers Virtual Options During Pandemic

While many students aren't allowed to embark on field trips because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chicago's Field Museum has decided to help children take their learning to the next level by creating free virtual classes.

The museum offers a number of courses for children and their families, and recently partnered with the company Varsity Tutors to offer free classes about dinosaurs.

“It’s hard to schedule field trips,” Brian Galvin, chief academic officer at Varsity Tutors said. "...Almost a million students have gone through these free classes since we started around the pandemic, and we just want to make sure kids have access to these exciting experiences.”

The tutoring company plans to offer one class on misconceptions about dinosaurs while another will focus on fossils and SUE the T. rex.

Both will be taught by Jeff Schroder, a public experiences coordinator at the Field Museum, who will actually be filming live from SUE's exhibit.

"We will be talking about fossils, but using SUE as an example," Schroder said. "In my opinion, the greatest fossil available to study in the world. “

The classes will take place on Jan. 13 and Feb. 10.

More information is available on the Varsity Tutors website.