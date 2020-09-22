Chicago's ‘Dreadhead Cowboy' Faces Additional Charge After Dan Ryan Ride Monday

The Chicago man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” is facing an additional charge Tuesday, a day after he rode his horse onto the Dan Ryan Expressway amid rush hour traffic.

The man, whose real name is Adam Hollingsworth, is now charged with obstructing traffic.

Previously he had been charged with reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, and criminal trespass to state supported property, according to a press release issued by Illinois State Police.

Hollingsworth posted video of his ride on Facebook Live, and his ride was also captured by NBC's Sky 5 helicopter.

Video shot by Hollingsworth shows him preparing to enter the expressway, yelling at "kids lives matter" as he moved his horse onto the freeway. Flanked by motorcycles and other vehicles, he rode his horse into the local lanes near 35th Street just after 4 p.m. state police said.

After a ride that saw him canter his horse for several miles, he exited the expressway at 95th Street, and was taken into custody by state police.

The horse he was riding was injured during the ride, with photos from the scene showing the horse's hoof bleeding, and the animal was placed into the care of Chicago Animal Care and Control. It will temporarily be housed at a rehab facility for treatment of its injuries.