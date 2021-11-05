Chicago's Christmas Tree Will Be Cut Down Friday

The city of Chicago has chosen its 2021 Christmas tree, a 51-foot blue spruce from the city’s Logan Square neighborhood that will light up for the holidays later this month.

Crews will remove the tree from the yard of the home in Logan Square on Friday morning, the first step in its journey to where it will be displayed at Chicago’s Millennium Park.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 51-foot Blue Spruce belongs to the Benavides family and marks the city's 108th holiday tree. The city plans to plant 10 new trees in the community in 2022 in its place.

The 108th Annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree will be illuminated at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 with holiday performances running through 7:45 p.m.

Though this year's event will be in person, Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said the tree lighting will be expanded and include multiple viewing screens to allow for increased social distancing.

The tree will be the centerpiece of the holiday celebrations at Millennium Park, but there will be plenty of other things to do as well. The iconic ice rink will open on Nov. 19, allowing residents to enjoy the breathtaking views of downtown while flying around the sheet of ice on the park’s western side.

The Millennium Park Art Market will return from Nov. 19-21 for the first time since the COVID pandemic, and the Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along, formerly known as “Caroling at Cloud Gate,” will take place on Fridays from Nov. 26 to Dec. 17.

Millennium Park is open to residents daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.