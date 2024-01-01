Chicago's Christmas tree recycling program begins Saturday. Here's a list of drop-off locations

If your Christmas tree is turning brown, it may be time to go gree and recycle it.

The city of Chicago is offering christmas tree recycling at 27 locations from Jan. 6 to 20. Only natural - not artifical - trees will be accepted. Also, make sure to take off all the lights, ornaments and garland before dropping your tree off.

The trees will later be turned into mulch, which will be available for free at certain locations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A complete list of dropoff locations is available below, courtesy of Recycle by City.

Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.

*Forestry Site, 900 E. 103rd St.

Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.

Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave

Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Ave.

Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.

Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.

*Lincoln Park, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (East side of Cannon Dr.)

Mahalia Jackson Park, 8385 S. Birkhoff Ave.

*Margate Park, 4921 N. Marine Dr.

Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.

*Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

*North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Norwood Park (Service Yard), 5800 N Avondale Ave.

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.

Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L

Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.

Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland Ave.

*Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.

West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton Ave.

Starting Jan. 8, mulch will be available at the above locations marked with a star.