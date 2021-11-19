Chicago's Christmas Tree Lights Up in Millennium Park Friday Night

The City of Chicago's 108th annual Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park begins Friday at 6 p.m., at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.

It's one of the many holiday events taking place across the Chicago area this weekend.

Ice skating in Millennium Park at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink also opens today at 11 a.m. Admission is free, but skate rental prices begin at $10.

The 2021 City of Chicago Christmas tree, a 51-foot blue spruce from the city’s Logan Square neighborhood. It was cut down earlier this month, and will remain on display through Jan. 9

More 2021 Holiday Events at Millennium Park