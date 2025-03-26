Chicago's cherry blossoms in ‘Stage 1' as spring gets underway

Spring has officially started in the Chicago area, though erratic temperatures have left residents dressing for summer one day and winter the next.

With a wide range of temperatures and weather conditions in recent weeks across the region, some may be wondering if the area's cherry blossom trees will come to a full bloom in 2025 after wacky weather prevented it for many trees last year.

According to the Chicago Park District, trees are currently in "Stage 1," meaning buds are beginning to swell but remain closed.

As temperatures warm more consistently, trees will advance to Stage 2, when buds will start to open.

By Stage 3, buds are opening on the trees as petals become visible, with flowers becoming visible by Stage 4.

Many flowers begin to open by Stage 5, with the sixth and final stage showing fully open flowers.

Due to typically cold and wet springs in Chicago, buds remain tight and closed until a stretch of warm weather advances the process.

According to the Chicago Park District, the sequence of the blooms is staggered between vibrant pink and white petals over a two-week period.

The city's erratic spring weather could prevent trees from fully blooming, which was the case for Jackson Park's cherry blossom trees last spring.