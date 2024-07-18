Chicago's Bureau of Forestry slammed with service calls in wake of severe weather outbreak

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation's Bureau of Forestry received more than 5,700 calls for tree emergency requests since Monday night's severe weather outbreak that included multiple tornadoes in the city.

According to the department, more than 3,200 requests were completed by Thursday morning.

Massive trees in the city's Near West Side and Ukrainian Village neighborhoods were toppled, likely from tornado damage.

"It’s really sad, these trees have been here, I’ve lived in the neighborhood for almost 15 years and these trees have been here far before me," West Loop resident Melanie Carlson said. "I’m hoping they can get this cleaned up soon and get more trees put up soon because, yeah, this is a really big piece of the community.”

For many, the damage is a sad sight to see, especially in urban areas with fewer tree canopy cover.

According to Chicago Region Trees Initiative, Chicago only has 23% canopy cover from trees, which is below the national average for metropolitan areas. The Near West Side, where confirmed tornadoes tore through, is only between 10-12% coverage.

"Mature trees deliver the highest level of benefits whether health or environmental," said Gaby Wagener-Sobrero, an environmental justice project manager with the Chicago Department of Environment.

"They [trees] filter the air because they absorb carbon, they almost serve as a natural air filter to our air quality," she said. "More trees mean they're absorbing more carbon and really filtering our air and any pollution that exists in the air."

Trees also provide cooler temperatures in the summer months and are vital in the fight against climate change, according to the department.

Wagener-Sobrero says the city intends to replace trees damaged from the storm on a case-by-case basis, however they wouldn't likely be as tall or mature as the ones the community lost this week.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation has an initiative called 'Our Roots Chicago' aimed at bringing trees to areas with lack of canopy coverage. To learn more about the program click here.

Tree removal requests can be completed on the city's website here.