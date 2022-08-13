Chicago's Bud Billiken Parade Returns for 93rd Year

For the 93rd year, the Bud Billiken Parade took place on Chicago's South Side Saturday, signaling the new school year is just around the corner.

Thousands of paradegoers happily lined Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for the beloved tradition, which organizers say is the second largest parade in the country.

"Just an awesome parade, we love it," one paradegoer said.

Along the 2-and-a-half mile route there was no shortage of floats, music, dancing and fun.

Called "the Bud," the parade is more than entertaining. Each year, it draws tens of thousands of people, uniting and inspiring the community while kicking off a new school year.

"We got a lot of back-to-school supplies, toys, food," one spectator said. "Every year it’s great to be here."

A special emphasis was placed on safety at this year's parade as it marked the Chicago area's first major parade since the Highland Park tragedy. Large trucks blocked the access to the parade route, and a heightened police presence was visible.

People attending the parade told NBC 5 they felt comfortable with the additional precautions in place.

"I feel safe," one visitor said. "I’m like, wow, this is awesome."

As usual, the Bud Billiken will return in August of next year.