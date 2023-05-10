One tell-tale sign that summer is just around the corner: Water flowing at Buckingham Fountain.

Saturday afternoon at Grant Park’s iconic landmark will emerge from its seasonal slumber for its ninth annual "Switch on Summer" bash in partnership with ComEd.

The event also includes family-friendly activities, entertainment, local food vendors, giveaways and live music lined up to take place from noon to 3 p.m.

According to the Chicago Park District, the landmark first flowed May 26, 1927.

ComEd will livestream the fountain ceremony here when the time comes.