Chicago's Buckingham Fountain to Flow Again Starting This Weekend

Grant Park's iconic Buckingham Fountain will be switched on for the spring and summer season this weekend, the Chicago Park District announced.

In a virtual "Switch on Summer" event Saturday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez and others will gather to see the Buckingham Fountain turn on for the first time in over a year.

Starting at 2 p.m., Chicagoans can watch a free livestream of the event here, where a sweepstakes winner will have the chance to switch on the fountain.

The rumors are true... I'll be making a comeback on May 22. #SwitchonSummer https://t.co/4JK8tstpZN — Buckingham Fountain (@BuckinghamFntn) May 14, 2021

Although Chicago's Millennium Park is now open daily, Cloud Gate, or "The Bean," is not yet open to visitors, according to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

More information will be released in early June, officials said.

