Chicago's Beaches to Reopen This Weekend

Memorial Day weekend marks the reopening of Chicago beaches, a major signal summer is on the way.

The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen Friday, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

While the beach season usually runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn't clear exactly when visitors would be welcomed back.

Chicago fire officials issued a warning over social media last week, asking that people be responsible while enjoying the city's lakefront this summer, particularly after many were away from the water last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Let's stay safe this year Chicago. Enjoy the lakefront but be responsible; keep an eye on our kids, and if you see something please say something. CFD is prepared and ready for a busy summer. pic.twitter.com/k5ByooeFNG — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 21, 2021

Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications also warned people to call 9-1-1 in case of emergencies and to keep an eye on the waters.

Along with the reopening of beaches, a number of summertime events and activities are returning to the city, too, such as music festivals, farmers markets, art fairs and fireworks, among others.

