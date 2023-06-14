Chicago's beaches, pools expected to be fully open later this month

All 22 of Chicago’s beaches have opened for the season, and city officials say that all park district pools will soon follow suit.

According to an update from the Chicago Park District, all beaches in the city are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will remain open through Labor Day.

Swim conditions are updated at approximately 11 a.m. each day for weather and surf conditions, while water quality is measured by 1:30 p.m.

Colored-flags are used to indicate whether water is safe to enter, according to officials, and that information can all be found on the park district’s website.

For those looking to swim at local pools instead, the city provided an update on Wednesday, saying that all pools are expected to be open for summer swimming by June 23, pending the completion of ongoing maintenance projects.

The city’s 50 outdoor pools and 27 indoor pools can be found here.