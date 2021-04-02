Chicago's Average Number of New Daily COVID Cases Is Up 45% in the Past Week

The average number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed each day in Chicago was up 45% this week from the previous week, data shows, as the city's top doctor warned Thursday that the metrics were "heading the wrong way."

The seven-day rolling average number of new COVID-19 cases in Chicago stood at 542 as of Thursday, up nearly half again from the prior week when that figure stood at 373, according to the city's data dashboard.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

That increase came even as testing was down 2%, according to the city. The rolling average positivity rate also increased to 4.7% from 3.4% the week prior, according to the city. That data is reported on a delay of a few days to smooth out short-term fluctuations that may arise and due to a lag in reporting times, the city says.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady addressed the rising metrics during a Facebook Live broadcast on Thursday, saying that "the numbers are continuing to rise without any sign of decrease at this point" and noting that the positivity rate was "below the 5% cutoff still but heading the wrong way."

"And the concern has been in cases and emergency department visits and positivity," she said. "They all are increasing at more than 15% week upon week which puts us into this really highest risk category in terms of the growth in cases."

Arwady highlighted a few aspects of the recent increases that have differed from previous surges, in particular the demographics of new cases and where they are occurring.

Arwady said 18-to-29-year-olds are "very, very disproportionately driving COVID cases," followed by 30-to-39-year-olds and so on, with the fewest average daily new cases reported in the 70-plus age group.

"If there's a group I want to stay flat, it's that oldest, highest-risk group," Arwady said. "Some of that is because we've gotten a lot of vaccination done in that group, some is because I think that group is probably being the most cautious. But, as a reminder, if there are people especially in this 18-to-40 group, please, please, lots of caution if you're going to be seeing anybody in the older group, or anybody with underlying conditions."

Arwady also noted that two ZIP codes saw the most newly diagnosed COVID cases in the past week: 60614 and 60657, both of which were seeing a positivity rate between 6% and 7%. Those areas on the city's North Side have "historically... not been the major site of where we've seen a lot of new COVID cases," Arwady said.

She pointed to 60639 and 60627 as previous hotspots for coronavirus spread that now have case numbers and positivity rates below the areas currently seeing a surge.

"Our team has been doing a lot of looking at this, what is driving this and it's multifactorial, but one is certainly variants and I want to be very clear that we are absolutely detecting more variants here in Chicago, particularly that B117, which was the one that originally emerged in the U.K.," Arwady said, noting that the variant is more contagious.

Arwady said the available vaccines are effective against variants, but added that with a higher spread of the virus, "every new case is an opportunity for a variant to spread or a variant to emerge."

She added that even more than variants, case investigators have been finding in contact tracing that over the last month or so, people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are reporting far more contacts with other people than they were in previous months of the pandemic.

"The number of contacts that people are reporting is way up because people are doing more high-risk gathering and that's happening both in private homes, to an extent it's happening in public settings, people are gathering with friends, with family, sometimes that's in bars and restaurants, sometimes that's in other settings," Arwady said. "We've seen a number of outbreaks associated with sporting events. You've heard us talking about this but just emphasizing that's the difference."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot earlier this week said the city had seen a "quantum leap" in the number of new COVID-19 cases since three weeks prior and that any further loosening of restrictions would be paused as a result.

“We’re concerned, (because) we have over 400, almost 500 new cases on average as of today. That is a quantum leap from where we were even three weeks ago,” Lightfoot said Wednesday. “That is concerning, and that is obviously dictating that we have to proceed with caution. We’re not going to see anything more significant on the reopening front until we see those numbers stabilize and start to come down.”

Lightfoot on Monday said the city is "not out of the woods yet by a long shot."

"Right now we are seeing a troubling uptick in our case positivity and daily case rates," Lightfoot said. "So to everyone listening right now and especially to our young people: Please continue to remain vigilant and keep your guard up."

"The actions that you take now will impact what we can all do in the future. We don't want to be forced to take any steps back, or worse, close those things down because we haven't done what is necessary now to remain diligent. COVID-19 is still here, it is still killing people in our city every single day. So we have got to remain diligent," she continued.