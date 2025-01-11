With the holiday season in the rearview mirror, many families are wondering what they should do with their Christmas trees as they clean up their decorations.

In a program that has ran for over three decades, the city of Chicago will be offering their holiday tree recycling program at 27 locations across the city.

The program converts the recycled trees into free mulch, which is then used at parks and residential landscapes to help improve soil structure and moisture retention in the city's lawns and gardens.

According to Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation, approximately 389,000 trees have been mulched through the program over the past 35 years.

The program accepts live and natural holiday trees inside tree recycling corrals at the program's 27 locations. Ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands must be removed before the tree is dropped off, as well as plastic bags used for transport.

The program begins Saturday and runs through Saturday, Jan. 25, with free mulch offered to those recycling trees at six locations beginning Monday, Jan. 13.

A full list of locations can be found below:

Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Avenue

Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell Street

Forestry Site, 900 E. 103 rd Street*

Street* Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Avenue

Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Drive

Hiawatha Park, 8028 W. Forest Preserve Drive

Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1301 N. Humboldt Drive

Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Avenue

Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Avenue

Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113 th Street

Street Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Avenue

Lincoln Park, Cannon Drive at Fullerton Avenue (East Side of Cannon Drive)*

Mahalia Jackson Park, 8385 S. Birkhoff Avenue

Margate Park, 4921 N. Marine Drive*

Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Avenue

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Road

Mount Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111 th Street*

Street* North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Road*

Norwood Park (Service Yard), 5800 N. Avondale Avenue

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Avenue

Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Avenue

Rowan Park, 11546 South Avenue L

Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen Street

Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland Avenue

Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Avenue*

Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Avenue

West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton Avenue

More information on the city's tree recycling efforts can be found here.