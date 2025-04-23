Man-made air pollution has decreased in recent years — but overall air pollution is worsening due in part to wildfires sweeping smog across the country, according to a new analysis.

The American Lung Association notes “a distressing reversal” of progress in its 2025 State of the Air report, released Wednesday.

“Years of successful cleanup of emissions from transportation, energy generation and industrial processes have contributed to falling ozone levels across much of the country since ... 2000,” according to the report, which analyzed air quality data collected in 2023 from the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Unfortunately, as was shown in 2023, one bad fire season has the potential to offset that progress, at least temporarily, creating new challenges for air pollution control efforts and putting the health of the communities affected at increased risk.”

The Chicago area continues to rank among the worst in the nation for air pollution, according to the analysis. The metro area ranked 15th overall for levels of smog. That’s worse than the last two yearly reports, which Chicago ranked 17th.

California dominated this year’s list, with 9 of the 25 most polluted cities. Los Angeles ranked first for most polluted by ozone.

Smog, technically known as ozone air pollution, is caused by air pollutants that combine in sunlight. The pollution is produced by burning fossil fuels, including gasoline, diesel, coal and natural gas, that then chemically react in sunlight. The more sunlight, the more ozone pollution is produced.

The reports notes that climate change is behind the extreme weather events contributing to the higher levels of air pollution.

“Increases in high ozone days and spikes in particle pollution related to extreme heat, drought and wildfires are putting millions of people at risk and adding challenges to the work that states and cities are doing across the nation to clean up air pollution,” the report states.

The report “reinforces that we need to do more to curb air pollution,” Kristina Hamilton, Illinois advocacy director for the lung association, said in an interview.

Transportation is one of the main sources of pollution in the Chicago area, Hamilton said. Reducing those sources could improve the air quality for everyone, especially the low-income communities that are more likely to live next to industrial centers, she said.

“If we can address diesel pollution, truck and freight traffic — and emissions from those sources — that would be tremendously helpful to the air pollution problem in the Chicago area,” Hamilton said.

The American Lung Association is urging state lawmakers to pass vehicle standards to reduce tailpipe emissions, she said.

Chicago also ranked poorly by another measure of air quality: particle pollution. The metro area ranked 19th in the nation for annual average pollution by fine particles. That’s worse than Chicago’s 22nd position in last year’s report, and 24th the year prior.

