Chicago's 5 Hottest Concerts of the Summer Released: List

Chicago's most popular summer concerts have been revealed.

StubHub on Tuesday released a list of the website's most sold-out performances across the city in summer 2022, including what might be a surprising pick at the top.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, who are set to perform at Wrigley Field on July 8, topped the list, beating out Lady Gaga and Elton John for the No. 1 spot.

Here's where other artists fell on the list and when to catch their performances:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard: Wrigley Field, July 8 Lady Gaga: Wrigley Field, Aug. 15 Chris Stapleton: Wrigley Field, July 23 Elton John: Soldier Field, Aug, 5 Kenny Chesney: Soldier Field, June 25

The rankings were based on cumulative ticket sales as of May 10 for concerts taking place from May 30 to Sept. 4 in the Chicago metro area, according to StubHub.

Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day are on tap to headline Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival from July 28-31. Performances from Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo and Doja Cat are expected, as well.

The week leading up to the festival, the House of Blues, Metro and Aragon Ballroom, among other spots, will host performers like The Wombats, Wallows, The Regrettes, Zhu, Fletcher and Beach Bunny from July 26-31.