Chicago's 2023 Lollapalooza Lineup Will Be Announced Tuesday

Lollapalooza's most anticipated annual announcement is scheduled for Tuesday as the popular summer music festival's lineup is revealed.

The 2023 lineup is slated for release at 10 a.m. (Check back for more as the details are revealed)

We back 😎 Sign up for presale access at https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/BmF8h893fe — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 14, 2023

This year's festival is scheduled to take place Aug. 3-6 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Last year, the event drew performances from major artists like Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day, as well as other popular artists like Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo and Doja Cat.

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000.