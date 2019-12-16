Chicago’s 2020 Restaurant Week Breaks Record With 400-Plus Locations

Chicago Restaurant Week pulled out all the stops for its 2020 celebration of local food and chefs with more than 400 restaurants participating in the January event, including 50 in the suburbs.

For 17 days, between Jan. 24 and Feb. 9, diners can enjoy curated, multi-course prix fixe menus at $24 for brunch and lunch, and $36 and/or $48 for dinner.

“Chicago’s well-deserved status as our nation’s culinary capital is drawn from our city’s multitude of cultures and the ingenuity of our chefs in all of our 77 communities," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement, "and I personally look forward to exploring some of our local eateries and discovering the hidden gems off the beaten path.”

This year's roster includes plenty of newcomers from around Chicago: Maddon’s Post in Wrigleyville, Offshore Rooftop and Bar in Streeterville, Tzuco in River North, Il Culaccino in McCormick Square, La Pizza & La Pasta at Eataly Chicago in River North, Cruz Blanca in the West Loop, Indie Cafe in Edgewater, Mesler Chicago in Hyde Park, Queenie’s Supper Club on the Near West Side and Time Out Market Chicago in Fulton Market.

“The culinary talents across Chicago’s neighborhoods are among our biggest draws for visitors from across the country and around the world,” said David Whitaker, Choose Chicago president and CEO, in a statement. “We are proud to showcase everything we have to offer to both visitors and locals over an incredible 17-days of dining.”

Online reservations for Chicago Restaurant Week are open now right here.

For a list of restaurants, broken down by area, cuisine and menu type, head here.