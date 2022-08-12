Chicagoland Festival Guide: Italian Cuisine, Classical Music and More This Weekend

Summer hasn't ended, and neither has the city's street events and festivals.

Here are seven Chicago-area festivals with music, cuisine, family-friendly activities and more taking place this weekend.

Chicago Little Italy Festa

Little Italy Festa in Chicago celebrates the Italian culture, cuisine and history of the neighborhood. Food from local restaurants, stages with family entertainment, Italian goods and more will be available.

5 p.m to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Taylor Street in Little Italy

My House Music Festival

This sixth annual festival in the home of house music features two days of music, local food and merchandise vendors, art and more.

3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St.

Edison Park Fest

Edison Park Fest joins the fun of the street festival season with a three-day event packed with live music, kid-friendly activities and many different food options.

It is a free event with suggested donations from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fun takes place at 6755 Northwest Hwy.

Retro on Roscoe

Three days of live entertainment, an antique car show, family-friendly games and crafts, food from local restaurants and more.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Roscoe Street and Damen Avenue.

Farm and Barn Fest

The annual Farm and Barn Fest includes a range of kid-friendly activities such as a petting zoo and horse rides.

9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday including children's activities from noon to 5 p.m., at Yunker Park, 10824 La Porte Rd., Mokena

Joliet Blues Festival

The 2022 Joliet Blues Festival will feature local and national blues artists. You may want to bring blankets and chairs to sit on the grass near the pavilion to enjoy food from local vendors.

3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Thirsty Ears Festival

Chicago's only classical music street festival - Thirsty Ears Festival - celebrates its eighth year. Ensembles and soloists will perform pieces by Beethoven, Shostakovich, Reich, and others.

The event is free with a $10 suggested donation from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday. The event is free with a $10 suggested donation.