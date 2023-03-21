Time is running out to catch a glimpse of a spectacular, twice-a-year phenomenon known as "Chicagohenge."

According to the Adler Planetarium, "Chicagohenge" is described as the time "when nature and architecture harmoniously come together." It occurs twice a year during the fall and spring equinox, Adler says, "and happens when the Sun directly lines up with Chicago’s east-west facing streets."

The spring, or vernal equinox, took place Monday at 4:24 p.m.

The name "Chicagohenge" is inspired by similar events in other cities like New York City, Toronto and Montreal, where sunrises and sunsets near the autumnal and vernal equinoxes align with a city's street grid, allowing unobstructed views of the sun between the city's buildings.

But according to Adler, Chicago's version of the phenomenon might just be the "perfect" one

"Chicago’s streets line up almost perfectly with the cardinal east and west directions on a compass," a blog on Adler's site reads. "This in turn, sets up the perfect stage for Chicagohenge to take place."

How the Phenomenon Works

"During an equinox, the Sun rises and sets directly to the east and west," the blog continues. "Thanks to Chicago’s perfectly lined grid system, the bi-annual equinoxes mark a time when the sun rises and sets directly in line with Chicago’s east and west streets, causing Chicagohenge."

When and How to See It

"Be on the lookout for Chicagohenge on March 20-23, 2023," Adler says. "The best time to view the Chicagohenge is when looking due east or due west around sunset or sunrise on these days leading up to or after the equinoxes."

That means you're going to want to pay close attention to Chicago's sunrise and sunset times.

According to the a calendar on the website sunrisesunset, March 21, the sun is scheduled to set at 7:03 p.m.

March 22, the sun is scheduled to rise at 6:52 a.m., and at 6:50 a.m. March 23. The sun on March 22 will set at 7:04 p.m., and at 7:05 p.m. on March 23.

And finding a spot to see the spectacle might be easier than you think.

"Finding a place to spot Chicagohenge is a no-brainer!" Adler says. "Simply find one of Chicago’s east-west facing streets, plop a seat, and enjoy the view,."