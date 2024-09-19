One of Chicago’s most photographed images will make its return this weekend, as “Chicagohenge” will arrive to delight residents and tourists alike.

The biannual event coincides with the fall equinox, and will provide spectacular images for photographers hoping to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

According to scientists at the Adler Planetarium, this year’s “Chicagohenge” will be visible on Sunday and Monday, with views at sunrise when facing to the east and at sunset when facing west.

Some popular spots for the phenomenon include the intersections between Kinzie Street and Madison Street, with views looking down Randolph Street just north of Millennium Park serving as one of the most popular destinations for those looking for the perfect photograph of the view.

The fall equinox will take place on Sept. 22 just before 8 a.m. Central Daylight Time, according to NASA.

The reason Chicago is able to have an event like “Chicagohenge” is because of its symmetrical grid, which is nearly perfectly aligned in an east-west format. Other cities also experience the phenomenon, including New York and Toronto, but Chicago has offered some of the most striking images taken of the event.