Chicagoans to Honor Bill Withers With Another Weekend Sing-Along

Chicagoans will once again gather for a sing-along while in isolation, this time paying tribute to beloved singer Bill Withers, who passed away last week.

Ald. Andre Vasquez launched the idea, creating a Facebook event for the city to join together in singing Withers' "Lean on Me" Saturday evening.

'This Saturday at 7pm, we will be singing Lean on Me outside of our windows and doors in tribute to the incomparable Bill Withers and our shared community," Vasquez wrote. "MeTV FM Radio will be playing the song on the air at 7 as well! Share this so we get the whole city singing!"

He also encouraged residents to "make some noise" for healthcare workers following the song.

People all across the city have been cheering on healthcare workers and first responders by shouting and banging pots and pans out of their windows every night at 8 p.m.

There have also been multiple sing-alongs hosted, including one with Queen hits and another with Jon Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer."

Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including “ Lean on Me, ” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” died from heart complications, his family said in a statement to The Associated Press Friday. He was 81.

His death comes as the public has drawn inspiration from his music during the coronavirus pandemic, with health care workers, choirs, artists and more posting their own renditions on “Lean on Me” to help get through the difficult times.