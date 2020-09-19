Chicagoans Pay Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg Outside Son's Edgewater Business

Following Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Friday, Chicagoans have stopped by her son Jim's Andersonville record business and left flowers as a tribute to the towering women’s rights champion.

Cedille Records, which was founded by Jim Ginsburg, posted a statement on Facebook, extending its deepest condolences to the Ginsburg family.

"Cedille Records staff extends our deepest condolences to our President and founder Jim Ginsburg and his entire family on the passing of his mother, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," the statement read. "In addition to her historic work as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg’s support and enthusiasm for the arts and arts organizations, including Cedille Records, has been transformative and inspirational. Our thoughts are with the Ginsburg family today."

A note on the front door of the record business, which is located at 1205 W. Balmoral Ave., reads "thank you to those who are leaving flowers in honor of Justice Ginsburg, we are checking the office daily to take care of them."