Chicagoans on Reddit Offer Tips For Getting Through a Snowstorm in the City

As blistering cold temperatures, dangerously high winds and snowfall approach the Chicago area later this week, some newcomers to the city are wondering how Chicagoans make it through the extremes of winter.

While snowfall totals may not be extraordinarily high, strong gusts of wind and extremely cold temperatures are expected to create a hazardous situation from Thursday through the holiday weekend, with snow expected to dissipate by Friday evening.

Although longtime Chicagoans have been through snowstorms before, safety was at the top of mind for many commenters in a thread that asked, "What should I know about Chicago in a snowstorm?"

For those that have to hit the road at any point this weekend, one basic precaution with your car can make a big difference.

"Remove the snow off the top of your cars before driving. It’s incredibly dangerous for other drivers when people don’t do this," one commenter said.

Another commenter added that brushing snow off a car intermittently during the storm can help reduce the chance of ice accumulating on the car and windshield.

While the conditions are undoubtedly dangerous, many Redditors pointed out that the best in Chicagoans can come out in situations like these.

"Help each other. Some of the most magical moments in my winters here have been going outside to clean my car and someone helps me, or I help them, or we shovel around each other. This stuff makes me feel like humanity has a chance and the snow brings out the best of Chicagoans," one commenter added.

With the storm's inconvenient timing, a typically quick clean-up is certainly expected and appreciated from those who have weathered several Chicago snowstorms.

"For the most part, everything still runs. It was one of my biggest shocks moving up here. Places will still open. Trains will run, buses will do their best. Main roads are usually clear within 24 hours. It’s honestly incredibly impressive," one Redditor said of the city's operation during winter storms.

Several commenters gave the general advice of allotting more time for any necessary travel, while also advising to keep necessary survival supplies in one's vehicle in case of emergency.

As for Chicagoans who do have to go outside during the storm, dressing in layers was recommended from numerous commenters, from two pairs of socks to a hat, scarf and mask.

One Redditor made sure to remind city residents that signs prohibiting parking during snowfall are not joking.

"Since no one has mentioned it, if you own a car, make sure you aren’t parking in zones that have no parking after two inches of snow," one Redditor said.