Chicagoans March for Peace in Wake of 3 Weekend Mass Shootings

Following an uptick in violence prompted by three mass shootings this weekend, a number of residents and community activists in Chicago's Englewood community stood together Sunday and called for peace, as well as an end to violence.

People gathered at 63rd Street and Ashland Avenue for the Englewood "PeoplePower PeaceWalk" - an effort to combat high levels of violence by "reminding residents of the positive effects of joining together to generate love in the community."

"The violence people have been talking about whether its police or the community, we don’t stand for that," said organizer Isiah Veney.

Organizers also made it a priority to help those most in need - by giving out free food, water and hygiene products.

"Our job is to come out here and be like, 'yo you struggling, I am too, but I want to help you out,' because that’s the only way our community is going to get better," Veney said.

In the most recent wave of violence, one person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a shooting before 1 a.m. Sunday in East Garfield Park, police said. A few hours earlier, one person died and five other victims were injured in a Calumet Heights shooting.

The city's first mass shooting of the weekend occurred early Saturday morning in Garfield Park. Four people were injured in that incident.

At least six people have died and 36 others have been injured in shootings so far across Chicago this weekend.