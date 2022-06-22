Chicagoans Have Chance at Winning ‘Area Code' Illinois Lottery Jackpots Worth $312 Million

Illinois Lottery had added a few more zeros to the Chicago's original 312 area code in two new drawings.

For the first time ever, Chicagoans will have a chance to win $312 million in both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.

All Illinois residents will also have the chance to win money with the Lotto worth over $5 million and Lucky Day Lotto worth $550,000.

The next drawing for both Powerball and Lucky Day Lotto will be Wednesday, then again on Saturday and next Monday. Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday, with the next drawing Friday at 10 a.m.

Both Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for a chance at non-jackpot prices.

So far in 2022, two Illinois residents have won prizes of $1 million or more in Powerball drawings, and four players have won prizes of at least $1 million with Mega Millions, according to Illinois Lottery.