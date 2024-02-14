Chicago woman vows to get answers on 2-year anniversary of her son's disappearance

Every year, hundreds of people are reported missing in Chicago. Some cases are solved, while others remain mystery.

For one mother in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood, she’s vowing to get answers on the two-year anniversary of her son’s disappearance.

Arlangia Taylor is desperate for answers trying to find out what really happened to her son Mark Brown.

“I want my son back I really do,” she said. “This is the hardest thing I ever had to go through in my life.”

Her 34-year-old son, a father of three disappeared two years ago in February.

“I just want it to come to an end,” she said. “I need the closure.”

Taylor told NBC Chicago that new detectives were assigned to her son’s case and just last month they received a major tip in the investigation.

“The woman is saying that he’s deceased that she was sorry it took her so long to reach out,” she said.

The anonymous caller revealed crucial details about her son, who family said was last seen in the Park Manor neighborhood.

“She knew what he had on. She knew where he was headed. She knew who was all with him and she knows what happened and she knows after the fact where he is right now,” said Taylor.

Taylor said the tipster told investigators his body was dumped in the Auburn Park Lagoon.

“I refused to believe anything else,” she said. “This is the last thing you want to think of your child.”

Chicago police could not go into details about the case, but said this remains an active investigation and they’re pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“You really need to do the right thing and tell us what happened,” she said. “If it was you—you would want the same.”

Taylor said detectives interviewed 21 people in her son’s disappearance and they have not given her an exact date on when they plan to search the lagoon.

“I just want them to bring him home so I can move forward and get some peace,” she said.

Anyone with information about Brown’s disappearance is asked to call Area One detectives SVU office at 312-747-8380.