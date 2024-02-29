Chicago woman speaks out after attack at drive-through ATM

Patricia Stary has lived on the northwest side of Chicago for years, but she never imagined she’d become the victim of a violent crime.

“This is not supposed to happen,” Stary told NBC 5. “I was just talking to my daughter and the guy came and banged on my window, I don’t know how many times.”

Approximately two weeks ago on Feb. 18, a man approached Stary while she was depositing money into the bank ATM drive through. He demanded her cash, and she willingly gave it up, but he wanted more.

She said he began screaming and beating her with a metal rod.

“'Give me all of your money,' like screaming at me. And I was like, 'what the heck,'" she recounted.

The proof is still evident on Stary’s face. Her deep bruising is now healing, turning to a yellow color.

She said she still gets headaches from the damage the suspect did. She was hospitalized following the attack, and needed staples to heal her wound.

“I had seven staples,” she said. “I could not believe what was going on, I felt so helpless.”

According to a community alert from Chicago police, the man that attacked Stary could also be responsible for a string of crimes across the city that same night. Stary is working with police and bank management on her case.

She said she’s also changing her habits, even wearing a bulletproof vest, to protect herself from any potential danger.

Chicago Police continue to investigate the case. So far, no one is in custody.