Chicago Woman Shot and Killed at Glenview Motel, Police Say

A homicide investigation is underway after a Chicago woman was fatally shot early Sunday at a motel in suburban Glenview, authorities said.

At around 5:12 a.m., officers with the Glenview Police Department were called to Motel 6, 1535 Milwaukee Ave., regarding a person who had been shot, police stated in the news release. The victim, identified as Aliyaha Frierson, 27, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took a person of interest into custody and recovered a gun at the scene, authorities said.

The incident is believed to be isolated, and police believe there's no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting is being investigated by Glenview police detectives in conjunction with the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.