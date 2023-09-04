Chicago woman pleading for help from public in search for missing daughter

For Latrice Booker, handing out fliers and chatting with anyone who’ll listen has become a second full-time job as she tries to find her daughter Shaquitta, who has been missing since Aug. 11.

Booker said her daughter was last seen at St. Bernard Hospital in Chicago.

“She left there, and I don’t know why she was there,” she told NBC Chicago. “I cannot get an answer.”

Over three years ago, 32-year-old Shaquitta was diagnosed with a mental illness. She currently lives with her mom and does not have her medication.

“I have been to multiple hospitals, North Side and South Side of Chicago, and leaving fliers with the ER,” she said. “I’m just worried. She is off her meds and when she's off her meds, she don’t think. She is vulnerable.”

Latrice’s prayer every day is that someone will spot her daughter and contact Chicago police so she can get the help that she needs.

Shaquitta was last seen wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and black sandals.

If you see her, please dial 911 or contact CPD's Area 2 Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.