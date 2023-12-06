Chicago woman honors late son by collecting toy donations from around the world to help children this Christmas

A South Side woman is continuing to give back in 2023, unboxing delivered toys and coats from all over the world for the holidays in honor of her late son.

Dorothy Holmes spent Wednesday afternoon preparing gifts in her living room for kids in need.

“I try not to cry in front of them but it bring tears to my eyes because they’re happy and that’s how my son was even though he was grown he still was a big kid,” she said.

Over the years, she has helped thousands of kids in Chicago making their Christmas a little brighter in memory of her son Ronald.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“It’s been nine years and December the 14th would be his 35th birthday,” she said. “By him not being here to get his gifts, this is helping me to help somebody else receive gifts for the holiday.”

Holmes said her son was shot and killed by Chicago police in 2014.

“I still have like my good days and my bad days, but if I keep busy it’s not as hard,” she said. “But if I’m just sitting there then it kinda hit me so I try to stay busy especially like this time of year.”

Holmes told NBC Chicago she’s expanding her reach beyond the South Side.

This year, she’s partnering with Leslie Lewis Elementary School in Austin to help students there, many of whom are migrants.

“Without hesitation I said yes, I’ll be there, just let me know the date and I’ll be there,” she said.

The grandmother of 12 wants to do her part and give back, helping to create a memorable Christmas for the migrant children who have recently arrived in Chicago.

“A big support for them because first time here in Chicago,” she said. “So this will be a blessing to bless them.”

It’s in moments like this where she’s unboxing and sorting the toys that she’s reminded of the generosity and love still left in the world.

“It’s wonderful that you still got people that care,” she said.

A toy drive party will take place Saturday, Dec. 9 at Haymarket House at 800 W. Buena Avenue from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can drop off an unwrapped toy at the following locations: