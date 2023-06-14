Missing Persons

Chicago woman goes missing while traveling in Japan, family says

Kandace Schipper had been traveling in Tokyo, Japan, since May 8, but stopped communicating with family on June 4

A Chicago woman has gone missing while traveling abroad in Japan, her family said as they have been unable to reach her for several days.

Kandace Schipper, 29, had been traveling in Tokyo, Japan, since May 8, but stopped communicating with family on June 4.

"Our family is experiencing one of the worst fears possible," her sister Nicole Willea posted on Facebook.

Willea said Schipper "was communicating every day from Tokyo to family and friends" before she suddenly stopped responding.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Her last known location was reported to be on June 5 in the Shibuya City area in Tokyo.

Chicago police confirmed a missing person report was filed and family members said the US Embassy has been alerted.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to call + 1 616-439-0160 or email helpfindkandace@gmail.com.

This article tagged under:

Missing Persons
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us