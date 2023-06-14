Chicago woman goes missing while traveling in Japan, family says

A Chicago woman has gone missing while traveling abroad in Japan, her family said as they have been unable to reach her for several days.

Kandace Schipper, 29, had been traveling in Tokyo, Japan, since May 8, but stopped communicating with family on June 4.

"Our family is experiencing one of the worst fears possible," her sister Nicole Willea posted on Facebook.

Willea said Schipper "was communicating every day from Tokyo to family and friends" before she suddenly stopped responding.

Her last known location was reported to be on June 5 in the Shibuya City area in Tokyo.

Chicago police confirmed a missing person report was filed and family members said the US Embassy has been alerted.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to call + 1 616-439-0160 or email helpfindkandace@gmail.com.