A North Side family is paying homage to "The Bear" -- the FX hit show about an acclaimed chef who returns home to take over his family's restaurant -- with an impeccable Halloween display.

The display sits outside the home of NBC Chicago Content Producer Rich Moy, though he gives all the credit to his wife, Miranda Blunt. Fans of the show can probably figure out who's who, like Donna Berzatto - Carm's mother - who is played by actor Jamie Lee Curtis.

A TikTok featuring the decorations has garnered more than 25,000 likes.

Each year, Blunt decides to decorate with a different theme in mind.

One time - it was "Bettlejuice."

Last year was "The death of disco," and the year before that was a Taste of Chicago theme.

"And that was really fun," Blunt said, referring to the Taste theme. "And we had, like, you know, pizza and Garrett's Popcorn and stuff like that. So I thought it would be fun to kind of keep on with the Chicago theme this year."

Through all the themes - there's one common element: the skeletons.

"The skeletons kind of change identity for each season or for each Halloween," Blunt said. "...Last year, they were just going it and had disco balls and feathers. And this year, they're just chefs."