Chicago woman fatally shot on Phoenix-area interstate following argument

State troopers in Arizona were searching for the suspect who fatally shot a Chicago woman along an interstate in the Phoenix suburbs, authorities said.

Mashay Miller, 25, was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday morning along Interstate 10 in Tempe, according to a Facebook post from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. According to troopers, at around 1:30 a.m., an altercation involving a group of people occurred at the Main Event entertainment center. Those involved left in separate vehicles, and at some point along the interstate, a shooting occurred, police said.

Miller, who had been shot multiple times, was found at an auto spa near the interstate, according to state troopers.

Police are asking anyone with information or potential witnesses to come forward.

Tips related to the fight and/or shooting can be submitted by calling 877-4AZ-TIPS (877-429-8477) or visiting the DPS website here. Anyone who submits a tip is asked to reference incident I25007678.